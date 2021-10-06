Hrithik Roshan showers compliments on ex wife Sussanne Khan and her latest power looks.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have parted ways long back but the exes make sure to keep a united front on social media and otherwise. Their social media banter is proof enough that Hrithik and Sussanne are on cordial terms. Recently, Sussanne dropped a short video on Instagram and the entrepreneur was showered with multiple compliments.

One such compliment was from her ex-husband . In the video, Sussanne can be seen shooting for some fun stuff for her brands. The behind-the-scenes video shows Sussanne in multiple chic and smart outfits which she totally aces as a lady boss. Hrithik was super impressed with it as he complimented her by leaving a comment.

The Super 30 actor's compliment read, "Looking really cool Sussanne." Sussanne's friends Farah Khan Ali and Abhishek Kapoor also dropped love in the comments section.

Check out Hrithik's compliment for Sussanne below:

Click here to watch Sussanne's video

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager spotted at NCB office as she arrives to meet Aryan Khan