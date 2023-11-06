​​Hrithik Roshan showers love on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha; Bipasha Basu says 'La vien Rose is Devi’s favorite song'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor turns one year old today, on the 6th of November. Earlier today, Alia penned an endearing note for her daughter to wish her on her birthday. Soon after, several celebrities joined in to pour junior Alia Bhatt with heartfelt wishes.

Read on to know how Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, and others wished baby Raha on her birthday.

As today marks Raha’s first birthday, an ecstatic mother, Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram account to pen an endearing note for her daughter. She shared a few pictures giving glimpses of Raha, her ‘baby tiger’ and noted, “It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

Soon after the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress penned the birthday note for her daughter, several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Bipasha Basu, and many more, joined in to wish her birthday.

“Happy birthday Raha” wished Hrithik Roshan, and “Sooo cute La vien Rose is Devi’s favourite song,” commented Bipasha Basu. Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, and Soha Ali Khan, too, wished baby Raha and wrote, “Happy Birthday Raha.”

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora penned, “Happy birthday to ur baby,” and actress Dia Mirza wished her by commenting, “Happy 1st birthday Raha.”

When Ranbir Kapoor revealed Alia Bhatt writes emails to Raha…

During a chat on Hauserpens’ YouTube channel, Ranbir Kapoor discussed how doting mother Alia constantly pens emails for Raha and said that now, he also plans to do the same thing.

Ranbir was further questioned if he had ever penned any love notes, and to this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil responded by saying ‘lots.’ The actor proceeded to add how he has been a very big romantic at heart and recalled how he would see his parents’ letters to one another or his grandparents’ letters.

