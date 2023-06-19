Hrithik Roshan shows off his back muscles in new shirtless photo; Girlfriend Saba Azad REACTS

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad are one of the cutest couples in town. They often post photos of each other on social media and drop supportive comments. The couple also attends various occasions together hand-in-hand. A few hours ago, Hrithik posted a shirtless photo of him on Instagram and what has caught fans’ attention is the actor’s girlfriend Saba Azad’s comment.

Hrithik Roshan makes jaws drop as he drops a shirtless photo

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a shirtless photo of him where he is seen wearing black trousers and a cap only. The actor posed by back-facing the camera and can be seen showing off his back muscles. Sharing the picture, Hrithik captioned it, “Back Day (smile face with horns emoji).” Reacting to his post, Saba Azad dropped muscles, fire, and black heart emojis.

Fans react to Hrithik’s post

As soon as the actor dropped his shirtless picture, fans can be seen melting over his muscles. A fan wrote, “Monday motivation.” Another commented, “a pure motivation.” "How can someone be sexy at this level," asked a fan. "This man in this age is freaking inspirational," wrote another fan of Hrithik. “Keep going sir and be the best version of yourself,” commented another. Many fans praised him and called him ‘Greek God’ in the comments sections and others dropped fire emojis.

Speaking of Hrithik and Saba, the couple was clicked when they headed out on a dinner date in February last year and this is when rumors of their relationship started making headlines. After that, Saba attended a get-together party of Hrithik’s family. The couple recently attended producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding. Vikram Vedha was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan and together they share two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor often shares pictures with his two lovely sons and they go on vacations too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released in theaters on January 25, 2024. He also has War 2 starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in his pipeline. On the other hand, his girlfriend Saba Azad will be featured in Songs of Paradise with Soni Razdan.

