Hrithik Roshan sings ‘Happy Anniversary’ song for his parents with ex wife Sussanne, kids and it is UNMISSABLE

As Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan completed 49 years of their wedding, son Hrithik Roshan decided to send his wishes to his parents in the most adorable way.

, who has been practising social distancing and is locked up in his house like most of us, is making the most of this quarantine break. He is not only spending time with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, but he has also been trying his hands at learning to play the piano. Interestingly, while the Krrish star is yet to master the art of playing the piano, his recent post will melt your heart as Duggu gives a glimpse of his talent as he gave a special surprise to his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan.

To note, it was Rakesh and Pinky’s 49th wedding anniversary on April 22, 2020. And although Hrithik and his family are stuck in the house due to lockdown, he decided to make the day special for his parents with this overwhelming gesture. The superstar shared a video of himself sitting by the piano as he sang and played the ‘Happy Anniversary’ song for his parents. Hrithik was also joined by sons and Sussanne as they all sang the songs with the actor.

This isn’t all. Bollywood’s green-eyed star also share two videos which featured some of the fun moments of the senior couple. The first video featured, Hrithik chilling with his parents in a foreign location and we could hear the popular song Despacito in the background. The second video gave a glimpse of how the Roshans are connecting with each other and their loved ones through video calling during the lockdown. He captioned these videos as, “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you! 22nd April 2020 #familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years.”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s special gesture for his parents’ wedding anniversary:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik had a stupendous 2019 as he gave two back to back hits with Super 30 and War. However post the release of War in October 2019, the actor hasn’t announced his next project as of now.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×