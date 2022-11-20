Hrithik Roshan slams rumours of him moving in with girlfriend Saba Azad; Here's what he said

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been said to be dating for a while now. There have been rumours doing rounds on the internet that have decided to take their relationship a step further by moving in together and will be staying together in an apartment in a building named Mannat in Mumbai, located near the Juhu-Versova link road, for ₹97.50 crores. Now, finally, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor has reacted to the rumours of him moving in together with Saba. Hrithik Roshan on moving in rumours with Saba Azad

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hrithik slammed the reports and said: "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job." Meanwhile, earlier today, Pinkvilla also learnt that there is no truth to it. A source said: "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam." Meanwhile, Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and the two have two sons together. Check it out:

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship Hrithik and Saba were also together for the Diwali celebrations with the Krrish actor's family at his Mumbai home. Recently, Saba, who celebrated her birthday on November 1, also gave her fans a sneak peek into how she celebrated her special day with Hrithik. Ever since they made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, the couple is often attending parties together. The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started doing the rounds when they were spotted together on a dinner date in December, last year. While the couple has not addressed their relationship in public as yet, their appearances and social-media PDA say it all.

