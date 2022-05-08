Hrithik Roshan snapped with mother Pinky Roshan after their movie date on Mother’s Day; PICS

Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Fans love to see his pictures and videos and the paps never miss out on a chance to click him whenever he steps out of his house. Well, today is Mother’s Day and everyone around the world is celebrating it with great zeal and enthusiasm. Everyone is leaving no stones unturned to make their moms feel special. It looks like Hrithik too took his mom out for a movie date to make her feel special.

In the pictures, we can see him walking with his mother as they are coming out of the theatre and walk towards their car. Hrithik Roshan is wearing a blue tee that he paired with his grey track pants. The actor covered his face with a black mask and completed his look with light blue shoes. His mother on the other hand wore a satin shirt that she paired it with ripped jeans. The War actor waved at his fans and paps after sitting in his car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline including the Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action-thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf (slated to release on September 30, 2022) and Siddarth Anand’s upcoming directorial Fighter which will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone (slated to release on September 28 next year). Besides, he will also be seen playing the lead in the much-awaited Krrish 4.

