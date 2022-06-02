Hrithik Roshan is ‘so proud’ of cousin Pashmina Roshan as she makes debut with Ishq Vishq Rebound

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishq Rebound. The film is a sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishq which marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Undoubtedly, Hrithik is excited for Pashmina and he shared the same in his recent social media post. Taking to his Instagram space, Hrithik shared a slew of pictures featuring Pashmina along with the first look of the film which came out earlier today. He also wrote an encouraging note for her.

In his Instagram post, Hrithik wrote that Pashmina is her own anchor now and that he is super proud of her. “Hey pash , you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes … looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that . And be proud . O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful (red heart emoji)” wrote the War actor.

He also extended his best wishes to the entire team as he added, “My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound” (stars emoji) This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys ! (fist pimp emoji) @rohitsaraf @pashminaroshan @jibraan.khan @nailaagrewal @tipsfilmsofficial @rameshtaurani @nipundharmadhikari @jaya.taurani #LoveGetsAnUpgrade #ItsTimeToMoveOn #IshqVishkRebound.”

Apart from Pashmina, the film also features Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. Earlier today, Hrithik’s ladylove Saba Azad also cheered for Pashmina on her social media space. Taking to her Instagram story, Saba shared the first look of Ishq Vishk Rebound. In the caption, the actress was seen cheering for Pashmina. Saba wrote, “Go Pash go…. Up up and away” along with a smiling face, clapping and heart eyes emoticon.

