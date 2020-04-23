Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha’s goofy expressions are unmissable as they pose with Aishwarya Rai & others

Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha are seen showing their funny side in this throwback picture and we are loving it.

As we are all locked up in our houses given the ongoing lockdown across the country in wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, it has turned out to be perfect to go down the memory lane and cherish the golden moments of the pre-lockdown period. Interestingly, several celebrities have also been sharing throwback pictures to keep their fans intrigued. Amid this, we have got our hands on a beautiful star studded picture and we are all hearts for this oh so perfect click.

The picture featured , , Kundra, and posing together with ace designer Manish Malhotra. Apparently, this picture was clicked during Bachchan’s grand Diwali bash. While each one of the stars was looking stunning in their desi attires and flaunting their flawless smile for the camera, it was Hrithik and Sonakshi’s goofy expressions that have got our eyeballs un the picture. This adorable picture is proof that these stars were having a lot of fun at the bash.

Take a look at Hrithik and Sonakshi’s wacky expressions while posing with Aishwarya, Shilpa and others:

As of now, everyone is locked up in their houses and have been constantly urging the fans to stay indoors in this crisis scenario. Interestingly, Hrithik has been making the most of this quarantine break and has been spending time with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. In fact, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also moved back to his residence temporarily so that they could there with their kids together during the lockdown.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×