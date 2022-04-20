Hrithik Roshan & sons Hrehaan and Hridaan pose happily on their day out; twin in black: PIC

No one can doubt that Hrithik is one of Bollywood's most talented actors. His acting abilities, as well as his Greek god-like features and great dancing abilities, are just unrivalled. The actor has been a part of the Bollywood film business for more than two decades and has a worldwide following. He is well-known for his outstanding acting, but he is also a dedicated family man. The actor is the father of two sons Hrehaan & Hridaan with whom he has a close relationship. Hrithik is a super chill and cool dad. Just today, we stumbled upon a picture where the dad-sons trio were seen on a fun day out.

This is not hidden from anyone that Hrithik is very much fond of travelling. It seems like he has rubbed off his love on his sons too. In the picture that was shared by filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani. The trio stood with a group. Moreover, Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridaan twinned in matching all-black attires and looked immensely dapper. The picture was taken in the lap of nature with a picturesque backdrop of mighty mountains.

Take a look at the PIC:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline including the Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action-thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf (slated to release on September 30, 2022) and Siddarth Anand’s upcoming directorial Fighter which will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone (slated to release on September 28 next year). Besides, he will also be seen playing the lead in the much awaited Krrish 4.

