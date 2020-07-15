Hrithik Roshan is a spitting image of father Rakesh Roshan in this PHOTO shared by the actor's mother Pinkie

The Bollywood actor's mother, Pinkie Roshan shared a throwback picture of the father son duo on her Instagram account. In this throwback photo actor Hrithik Roshan looks like a spitting image of father Rakesh Roshan.

The Super 30 actor is one of the most beloved actors from the Hindi film industry. The Bollywood actor's mother, Pinkie Roshan shared a throwback picture of the father son duo on her Instagram account. In this throwback photo the Koi Mil Gaya actor looks like a spitting image of father Rakesh Roshan. Pinkie Roshan wrote in her Instagram account that, "#both pics from when they were 21#blackandwhite #fatherandson #men in my life." The fans and followers of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star were delighted to see this throwback photo of the father and son.

Many fans of the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also agreed with Pinkie Roshan post on her Instagram account stating that both looks so very similar in the picture. The picture is grabbing attention of the fans and followers of the Jodhaa Akbar star, Hrithik Roshan. On the work front, the actor featured in the hit film called Super 30. This film had Hrithik Roshan essaying the lead role of a genius mathematician. The story of Super 30 revolved around the well-known mathematician named, Anand Kumar who hails from Patna.

Check out the Instagram post

Hrithik Roshan essays Anand Kumar in the film who teaches the kids from underprivileged backgrounds for the IIT-JEE entrance exam. The film struck a chord with the fans and film audiences. The audiences and fans gave the film a thundering response at the box office. The fans of Hrithik Roshan are once again delighted to see his throwback picture wherein he looks very similar to his father.

