Hrithik Roshan stares right into the camera as he chronicles his beard for the gram before shaving it off

Over the weekend, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a selfie but it wasn't just any other photo. Check it out below.

Trust to send his female fans into a state of excitement and the actor does it with panache. Over the weekend, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a selfie but it wasn't just another photo. The actor was chronicling his beard for the gram as he announced that he will soon be shaving off his beard. In the close-up photo, we get to see Hrithik's stunning grey and green eyes and flawless skin.

Not just that, Hrithik also delighted his fans by posing shirtless for the selfie and captioned it, "Before the beard goes," along with a goodbye wave emoji. The post delighted millions of his fans but also had many fans requesting him to not shave his beard. One user commented, "Noooo." While another complimented the actor's selfie and wrote, "Your selfies are no less than a photoshoot."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's latest selfie below:

Doesn't the actor look quite flawless?

Hrithik recently found a mention in 's tweet who was reacting to a remark made against her by the Mumbai's mayor.

The actress had tweeted, "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much."

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be returning to the big screen with his next film in the Krrish franchise. However, there are no confirmed reports of the exact date.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut says Hrithik Roshan, Pancholi seem 'kind souls' post Mumbai Mayor calls her 'do takke ke log'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×