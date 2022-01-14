As Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaho Na Pyaar Hain clocks 22 years, Ameesha Patel shares an UNSEEN PIC

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Na Pyaar Hain was a blockbuster film at the box office. The film turned the lead actor into a superstar overnight. The romantic drama gave the industry a gem who took the cinema to the next level. Released on 14th January 2000, the film today has completed 22 years. Ameesha Patel took to her social media handle and treated her fans with an unseen picture from the shoot days.

Ameesha writes, “How time flies .. shooting for #GADAR2 currently n came across this picture of @iHrithik n me from our shoot in New Zealand n KAHO NA PYAAR HAIN completes 22 years today.” In the picture, they are seen sitting on a roller coaster and enjoying the trip. Hrithik was seen in a double role in the film. The story revolves around Sonia and Rohit who love each other but Rohit is killed. To cope up with the loss, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj, who helps her trace Rohit's killer.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 shooting has started. The lead actress had shared the pictures. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a blockbuster romantic drama at the box office in 2001.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha revolved around a Sikh man from India, Tara Singh and a Muslim woman from Pakistan, Sakina. It is a story about how they met and fall in love.

