Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 will not begin before the ‘end of next year’ reveals Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish franchise is one of the most loved films amongst all the age groups. Be it kids or their parents, everyone enjoyed watching this film. For a long time, fans have been waiting for Krrish 4 and especially after it was confirmed that the 4th instalment of this franchise will be coming, the excitement has raised a notch higher. Now, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has given us some major updates about the much-awaited film which will star the Dhoom 2 actor.

Rakesh Roshan gives Krrish 4 updates

In a recent interview with a news portal, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the film’s scripting has been underway ever since rumours abounded in 2020 they were gearing up for the fourth instalment. He also clarified that the film will not begin before the end of the next year and that the team is working on the script and pre-production will begin only after that. Rakesh further said that he likes to take his time in making a film and that he is not in a hurry to complete Krrish 4. He stated that even the earlier instalments were spaced many years apart. He confidently added that such a concept has barely been attempted before in International movies, forget India and that is the reason it is taking time. He concluded by saying that there is also an emotional core, the father-son track, in the film.

Hrithik Roshan gives Krrish 4 updates

Hrithik Roshan had earlier this year confirmed that the next instalment of Krrish is in the making and the fans will get an update on the same hopefully by the end of this year. “I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set (about Krrish 4) but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year-end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon,” he confirms.

