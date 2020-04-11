Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is likely to be the first Bollywood release in China post Coronavirus outbreak

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is likely to be the first Bollywood film that will hit the screens in theatres in China post things get to normal.

has had a fine 2019 with not just one but two hits in the form of Super 30 and War. Both the films were diverse in nature and in fact, they were received with all the love from the audiences across the industry. And while everything is on halt right now, one knows how Bollywood has a fan following in China as well and films do extremely well as far as the business and the reception are concerned. Films like Dangal, Bajrnagi Bhaijaan, and many others made big numbers there.

And so, it does not come across as a surprise knowing that there are banners already eyeing for a release in China once things regain normalcy post the Coronavirus outbreak. And well, it looks like Vikas Bahl's film, Super 30, might be the first from Bollywood to take on the Chinese box-office. the movie features Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and narrates the real-life story of the mathematician Anand Kumar who lead his students to succeed at IIT entrance exams.

The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, Shibashish Sarkar told in an interview that the censorship for Super 30 has been applied to China already and when the country, as well as the industry, reopen, the movie will be among the first to get censored. It can also be recalled that this is not Hrithik's first film there and another of his release, Kaabil, had hit the markets in China. The movie was received well as usual and in fact, did go on to break many records.

