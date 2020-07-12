Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 turns 1: Revisiting 5 dialogues from the film that are inspiring and relevant

Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan was inspired by the life of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. As the film clocks in 1 year, we take you back to some dialogues from the film that will inspire you and make you see how they are relevant in today’s time.

A film that hit the screens last year starring and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles was Super 30. Inspired from the life of Bihar’s mathematician Anand Kumar, the film showcased Hrithik in a never before seen avatar. The handsome, Greek-God like star completely camouflaged himself into a simpleton math teacher who teaches underprivileged IIT aspirants in a small village. While the film released last year on July 12, 2020, it remains relevant even now and there are many reasons for it. As it completes 1 year today, we take you through some relevant and inspiring dialogues from Hrithik starrer.

Director Vikas Bahl managed to grip the audiences with a tad bit of drama in the story and Hrithik’s terrific Bihari acting as Anand Kumar completely left everyone in awe. Mrunal, who was seen in a brief act in the film, also managed to leave an impact with her spunky performance. However, what stood out the most in the film were the inspiring dialogues in a story written by Sanjeev Dutta. When Hrithik as Anand Kumar said the dialogues on screen, one completely resonated with them. One by one, each dialogue carefully tackled the question of the mismatch between privileged people and talented ones.

Without further adieu, here are the dialogues from Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 that are relevant:

“Yai Ameer Log Apne Liye Khub Chikna Sadak Banaye… Humare Rah Mein Aisa Bada Bada Gaddah Khod diye… Lekin Yahi Wo Sabse Badi Galti Kar Diye... Humko Chalaang Lagana Sikha Diye… Jab Samay Aayega… Sabse Bada aur Sabse Lamba Chalaang Hum Hi Marenge”

During this terrific scene, we get to see Hrithik addressing his underconfident students who fear that they won’t be able to compete against the rich students in an exam that is held by his competitor, Lallan Singh. Hrithik as Anand tells his students that they have nothing to fear as they have nothing to lose. He says, “The rich have made smooth roads for themselves but have paved our paths with obstacles. But, the mistake that they made is that they taught us how to jump over them. When the time comes, we’ll be the ones who will have the longest jump.” Now, doesn’t that sound relevant in terms of the class divide in our society? Hrithik’s film managed to address it head on!

Raghunath Bharat, reporter: Angreji ko itna badhaava kaahe de rahe hai...???

Anand Kumar: Are badhaava nahi de rahe hai. Angreji ka darr hata rahe hai. Aisa bahut darwaja hai duniya mein jo sirf issiliye nahi khulte hai kyonki log 'May I Come In' nahi keh paate hai.

During the course of the story, Hrithik as Anand realises that his students are afraid of English and that they fear it. He notices the low confidence in them and hence gives them a challenge to do a play in front of everyone on Holi. At first, one thinks what a bizarre idea. However, we get to see how Hrithik aka Anand’s challenges is aced by his students with confidence as they croon a Hinglish song, ‘Basanti No Dance.’ A reporter, played by Amit Sadh, asks Hrithik aka Anand in the end as to why he is promoting use of English in his students. To this, Hrithik aka Anand replies, “I’m not encouraging the language. I’m trying to remove the fear of it as there are many doors in life that remain closed for them as they cannot ask in english to come in.”

“Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega. Ab raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga. Utho, padho, ladho, badho aur haqdaar bano.”

A fact that Super 30 was based on was that those who are talented should be getting ahead in life as opposed to those with money and privilege and power. It is an issue that is extremely relevant in today’s time owing to the talk of nepotism and privilege. Hence, in the film, as Anand aka Hrithik realises that by teaching rich students he is only adding to the gap between the rich and poor, he decides to start free coaching for talented students and not the rich. He then says, “Now, a King’s son will not be King. Only the one who is deserving, will be crowned the King. So, get up, study, fight and become the rightful King.”

“Prayaas aur safalta ke bich me ek hi number ka farak hota hai.”

When Hrithik aka Anand Kumar forms his Super 30 batch in the film with underprivileged kids, many students come for the entrance test. However, only the best 30 are selected. When one student who does not get admitted due to 1 less mark comes to beg Hrithik aka Anand to give him admission, Anand encourages him and asks him to try harder next year. Post the student leaves, he tells his class that “Difference between success and effort is just that 1 mark.”

“Kismat inn bachcho ke saath jo kiya vo kiya....Pratibha diye hain..Saadhan nahi diya.....Cheating nahi toh aur kya...Ashirvaad hai.?”

The story of Anand Kumar aka Hrithik takes an interesting turn when he ends up signing on a paper that he will close his Super 30 batch if his students get fewer marks than the students of Lallan Singh’s academy. However, when the result comes out, his students score much less and he is forced by Lallan Singh to forfeit and shut down his coaching in front of everyone. However, at that moment, the paper on which he had signed is stolen by his former beau, played by Mrunal Thakur and he gets a way out. When he refuses to shut down his center due to lack of proof, Lallan Singh calls him a cheater. It is then that Hrithik replies to him and says, “Destiny has played its part in these kids' lives already. It has given them talent but not the resources. Isn’t that cheating?“

In short, Hrithik starrer Super 30 hits close to home as it is a special story and it takes inspiration from real life. Even nowadays, there is a divide between rich and poor and many times, we read of cases where the deserving people don’t get chances of moving forward in life as they don’t have the resources and backing. Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, tackles the issue in a tad bit dramatic way but gets the message across.

