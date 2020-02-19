Hrithik Roshan stopping to greet Kartik Aaryan in THIS video gives us a glimpse of their camaraderie; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Kartik Aaryan bumped into each other last evening. Being the cordial stars, both Kartik and Hrithik greeted each other warmly. Check it out.

When it comes to Bollywood actors, often they share a great deal of respect for each other and that comes across when they meet. Speaking of this, last evening, Bollywood’s current heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan bumped into superstar and what followed was a sweet exchange between the two stars. While Kartik first was spotted at Femina Beauty Awards 2020 last night, later he headed to meet his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani at Anees Bazmee’s place.

However, while Kartik was getting papped outside, Hrithik was passing by. Hrithik stopped by to meet and greet the Love Aaj Kal star and the epic conversation was captured in the frame by the paparazzi. In the video, Kartik and Hrithik can be seen shaking hands and talking about seeing each other. The adorable banter between the superstar and the nation’s current popular star surely had fans rooting to see them together in a film. Kartik and Hrithik have not yet worked together in a film.

A while back, Hrithik along with Kartik and were snapped at a get-together and photos from that party had taken over the internet. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff which was one of the biggest hits of 2019. As of now, Hrithik hasn’t announced any film. But his fans have been waiting to know which film he’ll do next. On the other hand, Kartik was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. He will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani next.

