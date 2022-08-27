Hrithik Roshan strikes his Vikram Vedha pose at an event in Mumbai, clicks selfies with fans; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan ever since his movie Vikram Vedha has been announced. Recently, the teaser of this film was released and fans have been going gaga over it. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. The first looks of Hrithik and Saif have already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to see these two step in the shoes of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the official Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Tamil movie of the same name. Today Hrithik was spotted in the city at an event and as expected fans went crazy after looking at him.

In the pictures, we can see Hrithik Roshan wearing a neon green tee that he paired with a similar coloured track. The War actor tied a neon green jacket around his waist, wore a white cap and black sunglasses. The actor looked dapper in his sporty look but the one thing which caught our attention was his pose. The actor struck a similar pose that he had struck a couple of days ago at the Vikram Vedha teaser preview. Just like that day, today too the actor lifted both his hands and made a ‘V’ from both his hands and posed for the paparazzi. At the event, Hrithik also clicked selfies with his fans.

Check out the pictures:

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

ALSO READ: Saba Pataudi misses Sara Ali Khan as former shares UNSEEN pics from Saif Ali Khan’s birthday