Hrithik Roshan strikes ‘hum saath saath hai’ pose with Saba Azad and his sons in the snow

Hrithik Roshan these days often gets spotted with his girlfriend Saba Azad. These two never fail in making the hearts of their fans melt with their cute pictures together. Well, recently the War star was spotted with both his kids along with Saba Azad and cousin Pashmina Roshan at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to an undisclosed location for a Christmas celebration. Well, the actor has shared a cute picture along with his girlfriend, kids and cousin and we cannot stop looking at this happy family snap.