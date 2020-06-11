Hrithik Roshan is super impressed with Preity Zinta’s skills as she turns into a hairstylist for hubby Gene

Hrithik Roshan took to the comment section of Priety Zinta’s latest photos with husband Gene Goodenough. The Koi Mil Gaya actor lauded his former co-star’s styling talent as she gave her husband a haircut.

Amid the lockdown, many celebs have turned their own hairstylists and have been giving makeovers to their family members. After , now too seems to have turned into a barber for her husband Gene Goodenough and shared photos and videos on social media. , who has worked with Preity in Koi Mil Gaya, seemed to be extremely impressed by Preity’s new found talent and also expressed his thoughts on social media about the same.

Hrithik dropped a comment on Preity’s latest post about the haircut she gave her hubby amid the lockdown. Preity shared a video and then a photo after the haircut on social media and wrote, “Hair Cut Successful Hubby Happy I’m relieved and super excited So what do you think folks ? Goodenough haircut ? Whose next ? #patiparmeshwar #haircut #jugaad #MrGoodenough #ting.” Seeing this, Hrithik was super impressed by Preity’s new found talent and her hair styling given to Gene and mentioned the same in the comments.

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan is in awe of Katrina Kaif’s mermaid avatar as she enjoys diving with whales

Hrithik wrote, “Better than ever.” Well, surely the adorable banter between the former co-stars from Koi Mil Gaya reminds us of their on screen fun in the extremely successful film. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik has been spending time at home with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On the work front, Hrithik had a great 2019 with back to back hits in War and Super 30. However, since then, the actor has not announced any project. His fans have been waiting to hear about his next film.

Here is Hrithik’s reaction to Preity Zinta’s latest post:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×