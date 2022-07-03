Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne-Arslan & Sonali Bendre's fun times in LA; Preity Zinta calls it a 'night to remember'.

It seemed like a big ol' reunion in Los Angeles this weekend. Old friends namely Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta reunited in LA and were also joined by Sussanne Khan and beau Arslan Goni. Preity's husband Gene Goodenough was also part of the party as the group went and about and made it a night to remember. Thanks to Preity Zinta's active social media presence, we got to see a glimpse of this night out.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity shared the group selfie that was clicked by Hrithik Roshan. The actor can be seen wearing a hat and snapping the group selfie which featured everyone flashing their widest smiles. In the back, Sussanne Khan can be seen posing with beau Arslan Goni , as Sonali Bendre is squished in between Hrithik and Preity, while they all make for a pretty picture.

Check out Preity Zinta's post below:

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is in LA with his sons Hrihaan and Hredhaan. Meanwhile, Sussanne is also in LA with beau Arslan Goni. However, the former lovers are also spending time together as a family.

A few days ago, Hrithik also took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of photos showcasing the meal that he cooked for Hridhaan. One could see him holding a plate of scrambled eggs and bread toast. Sharing the same, Hrithik wrote, "My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I’m amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz) Hehe. #breakfastclub #iwannacook #LAdiaries."

