Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne cheer for Saba Azad at Lollapalooza India; Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa-Kajol attend

On Saturday, the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza kickstarted on a high note. From AP Dhillon to Imagine Dragons, several artists performed at the grand event. Even Hrithik Roshan's lady love Saba Azad performed as she represented her band Madboy/Mink. Hrithik along with his cousin Pashmina Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni were seen attending the event. Hrithik's son too accompanied him to enjoy the concert. Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, took to her Instagram story and shared pictures from the event. One of the pictures featured Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, Arslan, Hrithik's son, and his family. They attended the event in style to cheer for Saba. Saba looked all things stunning in her shimmery outfit. She flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed next to Hrithik. Pashmina wrote along with the picture, "With the SpaceMermaid @sabaazad." She also posted a picture with Saba and wrote, "Ily girl." Have a look:

Celebs attend Lollapalooza 2023 Apart from Hrithik and Saba making heads turn, other celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Kajol and Ritesh Sidhawani along with his wife were also seen gracing the event. Rajkummar took to his Instagram story to share a video and wrote, "What a show @imaginedragons with my lovelies" and tagged Patralekhaa and Huma. Huma posted a video in which Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were seen singing the song while enjoying the concert. She wrote, "Faaab night! With some verrry passionate singing by @rajkummar_rao @Patralekhaa and yours truly." Have a look:

Kajol also reposted a picture on her Instagram story in which she was seen posing with her son Yug and other family members.

Lollapalooza India is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. Today, top international artists like DJ Diplo, The Strokes, Jackson Wang, Alec Benjamin and others will be taking over the stage by storm with their electrifying performances.

