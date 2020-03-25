Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne dish out co parenting goals as they move in together for kids amid 21 days lockdown

Hrithik Roshan’s recent picture of Sussanne Khan will make his fans beam with joy as the ex-couple are giving major co-parenting goals.
2896 reads Mumbai
News,Hrithik Roshan,Sussanne KhanHrithik Roshan & Sussanne dish out co parenting goals as they move in together for kids amid 21 days lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hrithik Roshan, who has been sharing throwback pictures of the vacation with kids, gave his fans a pleasant surprise as he shared the news of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan moving in with his so they could spend time with their kids together during the 21 days lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement