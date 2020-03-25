Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne dish out co parenting goals as they move in together for kids amid 21 days lockdown
Hrithik Roshan’s recent picture of Sussanne Khan will make his fans beam with joy as the ex-couple are giving major co-parenting goals.
Hrithik Roshan, who has been sharing throwback pictures of the vacation with kids, gave his fans a pleasant surprise as he shared the news of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan moving in with his so they could spend time with their kids together during the 21 days lockdown.
