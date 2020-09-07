Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and family cheer for Rakesh Roshan as he cuts his 71st birthday cake; Watch

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film

Yesterday, ’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 71st birthday and for the occasion, the entire Roshan khandan got together to celebrate the day. Thanks to wife Pinkie Roshan, she took to Instagram to share a video from the intimate birthday celebrations wherein we can see Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and others cheering for Rakesh Roshan as he cuts his birthday cake. Alongside the video, the caption read, “#happybirthdayMrRoshan#wemakeit with love and memories….”

Also, Pinkie Roshan gave us a glimpse of the birthday cake which was in the shape of the letter R and the caption read, ‘#Best cake ever# @suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be#god bless you my granddaughter you are our joy and pride.’ Earlier in 2018, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer and he underwent treatment for the same at a hospital in Mumbai. That said, as we speak, Hrithik, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids are quarantining at home as Sussanne and Hrithik decided to live together amid the pandemic for their kids.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the War actor took to social media to pen a note for his teachers and thanked his speech therapist as he wrote, “My deepest gratitude to #RameshOza my speech therapist. #DrHimani #RaphaelBriandet.” On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor tests COVID 19 positive: KJo, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon & others wish him speedy recovery

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×