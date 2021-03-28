Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan come together to celebrate son Hrehaan's 15th birthday; Watch Video.

Complete with cake and balloons, Hrehaan's 15th birthday celebrations was all things fun and casual with just family and close friends. Watch video below.

Making co-parenting seem effortless, and Sussanne Khan reunited once more over the weekend as they came together to celebrate their first born's birthday. The former couple held a small and intimate birthday celebration for their elder son Hrehaan as he turned 15. Complete with cake and balloons, the casual birthday celebration was all things fun.

Sussanne took to Instagram to share a birthday montage as she showered love on Hrehaan. Posting the video, Sussanne wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

In the birthday montage, Sussanne added family photos which featured Hrithik, his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan as well as Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan. The family's close friend Sonali Bendre was also in attendance for Hrehaan's 15th birthday bash.

Check out the birthday video shared by Sussanne Khan below:

The video was a big hit as several of her friends flooded the comments section and wished Hrehaan. Kanika Kapoor, Seema Khan, designer Sandeep Khosla, Sanjay Kapoor and Kunal apoor among others wished Hrehaan on his big day.

On Friday afternoon, Hrithik and Sussanne along with their sons had stepped out to watch a movie in the suburbs. The family were snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out of the cinema hall. Zayed Khan also was spotted with the family as they watched Godzilla Vs Kong at the theatres.

