Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan & family happily bid adieu to Lord Ganesha during Visarjan

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have indulged in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and his family have gone the eco-friendly way for Ganpati Visarjan.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people made sure to welcome Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm during Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday. However, this has been done while keeping in mind the rules and regulations, as well as precautionary measures amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Just like others, our beloved Bollywood celebs have also celebrated the festival with great devotion and enthusiasm. Many of them have given glimpses of the celebrations on social media too. Among them is the Roshan family and we have chanced upon their pictures.

Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, sons Hrehaan and Hridaan along with the rest of the family members celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi within the confines of their home. The actor’s mom Pinkie Roshan has now shared some pictures of Ganpati Visarjan on Instagram. The entire family looks elated as they bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa in an eco-friendly manner. Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in an all-black outfit while Sussanne, on the other hand, wears a printed salwar kameez.

#Tradition . Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil 

Apart from the actor, numerous other celebs from the film fraternity like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and others also indulged in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan earned a lot of appreciation post his spectacular performances in the movies Super 30 and War that were released last year. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the actor’s upcoming projects. As of now, he, along with his ex-wife Sussanne is self-quarantining at home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

