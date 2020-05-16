Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan or Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan; Which duo’s separation left you shocked? COMMENT

Among the couples who split in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were granted a divorce back in 2014 and Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora walked their separate ways after divorce in 2017. We’d like to know from fans which former couple’s separation came as a shock to them? Tell us in the comments.

Bollywood couples always manage to be in the limelight due to the immense popularity among the fans. However, when the duo may decide to part ways, it may leave their fans devastated and speaking of this, there are several celebrity couples who have parted their ways over the years. Among them, -Sussanne Khan and Arbaaz Khan- ’s separation left B-town in a state of surprise. The two celebrity couples were hitched for a long time and hence, their separation was all over the news.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had dated for 4 years before they got married back in 2000 and have two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. However, after being together for the longest time, the duo decided to separate back in 2013 when they started living apart and were granted a divorce back in 2014. Their separation and divorce left everyone in a state of shock. Many close friends of the duo were also surprised. However, Sussanne and Hrithik amicably parted ways and were granted divorce back in 2014.

On the other hand, Malaika and Arbaaz were hitched back in 1998 and have a son . However, after being together for 18 years, the couple decided to separate amicably. They announced separation back in 2016 and were granted a divorce back in 2017. Back then, fans of the couple were extremely surprised and even close ones were not aware of the developments. However, the two separations of the celebrity couples left everyone shocked. While Arbaaz and Malaika are cordial with each other and have moved on in life, Hrithik and Sussanne too share a friendship. However, we’d like to ask you which duo’s separation left you shocked among the two?

