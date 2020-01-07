Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s ‘Modern Family’ holiday photos with kids, grandparents, friends scream fun

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan joined their sons, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and other family members for a New Year’s getaway. Sussanne shared photos from their holiday and called them ‘Modern Family.’ Check it out.

Former couple, and Sussanne Khan are among the few personalities who have managed to maintain a cordial friendship despite their split. Often, Hrithik and Sussanne have mentioned that they are great friends and want to keep things normal for their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan as much as possible. Often spotted going for movies and lunches together with kids and family, Hrithik and Sussanne surely know how to keep family first. Recently, the duo returned from a vacay with family and their photos are taking over social media.

Sussanne took to Instagram to share some fun photos from her vacation with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan and friends. The entire clan joined to welcome the New Year’s in a winter wonderland as they took over the snowy slopes on skis. In one of the photos, we can see Hrithik and Sussanne striking a pose with kids and cousins as they enjoy their vacation together in the snowy town.

In another photo, Sussanne can be seen posing with Sunaina and Pinkie Roshan. One of the photo captures a beautiful moment between Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. The photos will leave you with a sweet smile on your face. Sussanne captioned the photos as, “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad Cousins and brothers Sisters Grandparents Grand uncle n aunt And 2 friends... new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes.”

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, after return from vacation, Susanne has been sharing photos on social media which have been a visual treat for fans. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan has had a break after a busy 2019 with back to back hit films, War and Super 30. As per reports, Hrithik might be in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty.

Credits :Instagram

