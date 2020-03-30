Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan use technology to celebrate son’s birthday with family amid COVID 19 lockdown

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a video of son Hrehaan’s birthday celebrations with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hridhaan. While other family members Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan were on a video call, Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan cut the cake together.

Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, physically one can’t celebrate with friends and family. But, superstar and ex wife Sussanne Khan found a great way to celebrate son Hrehaan’s special day with family. Hrithik and Sussanne moved in together temporarily amid the lockdown period so that both could get time with their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, owing to the lockdown, Hrithik and Susanne’s family couldn’t physically be a part of Hrehaan’s birthday.

Hence, they decided to connect virtually and celebrate it. Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video in which we can see Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinky Roshan connected on one call, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan connected on one side, Pashmina Roshan and her mom connected on one side. Once all are connected, we get to see Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan in one frame to celebrate the birthday. The smiles and excitement on everyone’s face was evident.

Hrithik captioned it as, “28th March 2020 Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. . God bless our children . There will be better days . .Love to all. .#keepgrowing #keeplearning #funtakeswork #stayhome #staypositive #happybirthday #hrehaanturnsfourteen #careforothers #givetimetotheelders.”

Check out Hrithik and Sussanne's video:

Meanwhile, last week Hrithik announced that owing to the lockdown, Sussanne has moved into his house temporarily to ensure they both get enough time with the kids. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik has been doing his bit in raising awareness and urging people to stay home. A few days back, Hrithik appealed to the kids to stop the adults from going out amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. The War actor was also a part of the Janta Curfew with and others.

