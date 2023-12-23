Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan gets acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music; Karisma Kapoor, others REACT

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of the most talked-about couples of yesteryear. But despite parting ways, the duo maintains a healthy relationship with each other and takes care of their children. Recently, Sussanne shared a piece of exciting news on social media: Hrithik and her son Hrehaan have been enrolled at the prestigious Berklee College. Several celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor reacted to this news.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan's son will go to Berklee

Today, December 23rd, Sussane Khan took to her Instagram to announce that she and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan have been selected for the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States. She shared a video featuring montages of herself with her son. In the caption, the proud mother shared her excitement.

The caption read: "19th of December 2023.. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life.. Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years.. pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light..from here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your ever action… and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. P.S I know you never gonna ‘Stop this Train."

Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate her son. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations", while Farhan Akhtar penned: "Awesome". Bipasha Basu, meanwhile, wrote: "Wow." Arslan Goni shared his happiness and stated, "Many many many congratulations….. so so happy." Hrehaan's grandfather Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Ray u r an achiever keep going".

Check out her post!

The official page of Berklee shared the news on Instagram. Hrithik reacted to it and wrote, “That too on scholarship! Well done my son.”

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad attend Simone Arora's son wedding

Recently, the wedding of Simone Arora's son took place in Juhu, Mumbai. Simone is the sister of Sussane Khan. Hrithik Roshan appeared at the wedding with his ladylove, Saba Azad. While the Fighter actor looked dapper in an all-black outfit, Saba shined in a retro-styled outfit.

