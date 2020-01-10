Hrithik Roshan talks about completing 20 years as an actor, upcoming films, the year gone by and more

Hrithik Roshan gets candid about all things movies, his plans ahead, and a lot more in his latest birthday interview. Read on to know what did the star have to say.

The Greek God of Bollywood, is celebrating his 46th birthday today, and well, he sure has had a fine last year, and the one to come brings some more achievements along with it. The actor, in one of his recent interviews, got talking about birthdays, films, and a lot more. Ask him if he is a birthday person, he says he isn't really one and he often realizes a little too late that it is his birthday, which is why he has to quickly figure out a plan. He added how he isn't someone who looks forward to having an extravagant celebration on birthdays.

About his plans for the day, the actor said how he makes his birthday a gratitude day with all his focus on friends, family, and fans. He added how birthdays are dedicated to them and for him, it is all about spending time to do things for them. As he talks about the year gone by, he says how his heart is filled with joy, gratitude, and relief since there has been a lot to be grateful about. He added how he feels blessed for everything and for having people around him who inspire him on a daily basis. He also added how he feels that 2018 is technically the more important year given he started working on both his films, Super 30 and War back then.

The actor will mark 20 years this year as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai released back in 2000. Talking about his journey, he says how every year and every film has been a learning and the last couple of years, he has started to feel more assured as an actor with Kaabil being a turning point for him followed by the hits from last year. He said how there is a lot of composure now and he trusts his instincts more than ever, does not feel the need to be meticulous about everything and rather goes with the flow. He also went on to reveal that he is reading a lot of scripts right now, and he is going to make an announcement once he finds a script he cannot say no to.

