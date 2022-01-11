Hrithik Roshan thanks fans for their wishes on his birthday: My heart is full of all the love and warmth

Hrithik Roshan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. Bollywood’s Greek God had celebrated his 48th birthday on January 10 and he was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. In fact, the social media was abuzz with best wishes for the War star as his massive fan army had showered immense love on Hrithik. Needless to say, he is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way. And now, Hrithik has expressed his gratitude towards fans for their love and wishes.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Hrithik thanked his fans from the bottom of his heart for their calls, messages and online posts. He also extended prayer for everyone’s health and safety. Hrithik wrote, “My heart is full of all the love & warmth that I've received. The phone calls, messages, online posts and gestures have me overwhelmed. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Here's to another spin around the Sun, together. My prayers for the health & safety of all you beautiful people. Stay blessed” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s tweets:

Earlier, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had also shared a love filled video of Hrithik with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and called him the best dad ever. She wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals”.