Hrithik Roshan, Tiger, Ranveer Singh tapped for 'The Transporter' Hindi remake? List of 5 upcoming remakes

The trend of creating remakes of Hollywood films in Bollywood is prevalent for quite some time now. 2022 is an example of this trend as well. Recently, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theatres which is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. And now, in the latest update, the names of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh are being considered for the Hindi remake of Jason Statham's 'The Transporter'. In an exclusive report by India Today, Vishal Rana, who co-produced Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr, revealed that his company has acquired the official rights to remake the 2002 action-thriller The Transporter. And knowing this, the names of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh are being considered.

Making remakes of Hollywood films is not new for Rana. Recently, his film Blurr was aired on ZEE5, which is the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. With such development being witnessed nowadays, let us have a glance at Hollywood movies that will soon have a remake in Bollywood. 1. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in ‘The Intern’ remake If news reports are to be believed, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern soon. The remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's 2015 comedy hit is one of the much-awaited films in Bollywood.

2. Varun Dhawan in Citadel's Indian installment Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, a week ago, confirmed his presence in the lead cast of the Indian installment of Citadel India. This project is a spinoff to their Priyanka Chopra-starrer web series. This series will be aired on Amazon Prime.

3. Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen on the big screen with director Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bloody Daddy'. The film is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film 'Nuit Blanche' (Sleepless Night).

4. Sonam Kapoor in ‘The Blind’ remake Blind is an upcoming Bollywood film directed by Shome Makhija. The film features Sonam K Ahuja in the lead role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. This film is a remake of a Korean film of the same name.