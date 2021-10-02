Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff miss time on sets as War clocks 2 years; Siddharth Anand confirms sequel underway

A film that turned out be a blockbuster of 2019 was , Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starrer War. The actioner that was helmed by Siddharth Anand received a lot of love from the audience and many loved on screen action by Hrithik and Tiger. Now, today, the film clocks 2 years and to celebrate it, Tiger, Vaani and Hrithik penned sweet notes on social media. Not just this, the director Siddharth Anand spoke to a daily and confirmed the possibility of a sequel to War going on floors next year.

Taking to his social media handle, Tiger shared the poster and wrote, "Man i miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols." On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar." Vaani also shared the poster and wrote, "2 years. 2 teams. 1 incredible WAR #2YearsOfWar" As soon as Hrithik shared his post, celebs began reacting to it. reminded everyone of Hrithik's entry scene as he wrote, "And your drop dead gorgeous intro scene! Can we take a beat to celebrate that as well" Ayesha Shroff, Anaita Shroff Adajania and others also celebrated as the film clocked 2 years.

Take a look:

On the other hand, in a chat with Mid-Day, Siddharth spoke about the possibility of a sequel of War. He said that he has already pitched ideas for it and that hopefully, things will start by next year for the sequel. He told Mid-Day, "War 2 is a big responsibility, and we need normalcy [to be restored] before we can dive into it." Further, Siddharth was asked if Hrithik and Tiger will be back in the sequel. To this, Siddharth refused to spill it out. He said, "We have not yet thought whether Hrithik and Tiger will come back, or whether we’ll rope in a different cast." He further praised both Hrithik and Tiger's dedication in War and even laughed off rumours of Prabhas being a part of the sequel.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Hrithik are collaborating on another actioner titled Fighter. It also stars in the lead with Hrithik. In the chat with Mid-Day, Siddharth shared that he is looking forward to working with both of them once the film rolls. He said, "The script, Hrithik and I played a crucial role in Deepika saying yes to the project. It is a director’s dream to have these two actors in a film. She will be seen doing action too. The film is centred on the Indian Air Force, and we have tried to stay as authentic as possible." Reportedly, Fighter will go on floors by 2022. The release of the film was pushed to 2023 a few months ago.

