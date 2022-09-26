Hrithik Roshan to play Dev in Brahmastra Part 2? Vikram Vedha actor has something to say

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Vikram Vedha is all set to release in a few days, and Hrithik has been promoting the movie in full swing. Hrithik has some interesting movies lined up, and after Vikram Vedha releases, he will be occupied with his upcoming film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.



Rumours are rife that Hrithik is being considered for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While nothing is confirmed yet, Hrithik may have dropped a hint about being a part of the two movies. During a Vikram Vedha press conference, Hrithik was asked about the two projects, to which he replied, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next 'Fighter' will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.''