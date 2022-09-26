Hrithik Roshan to play Dev in Brahmastra Part 2? Vikram Vedha actor has something to say
Hrithik Roshan dropped a big hint while addressing rumours about his appearance in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Ramayana.
Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Vikram Vedha is all set to release in a few days, and Hrithik has been promoting the movie in full swing. Hrithik has some interesting movies lined up, and after Vikram Vedha releases, he will be occupied with his upcoming film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.
Rumours are rife that Hrithik is being considered for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While nothing is confirmed yet, Hrithik may have dropped a hint about being a part of the two movies. During a Vikram Vedha press conference, Hrithik was asked about the two projects, to which he replied, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next 'Fighter' will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.''
Earlier this month, reports on the Internet claimed that Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh were in the running to play the character of Dev in Brahmastra Part 2. The character of Dev was established in Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, and his story will further continue in the sequel.
Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is an action thriller, which is helmed and written by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the movie, Hrithik plays the role of a dreaded gangster, while Saif plays a tough cop. Vikram Vedha is scheduled to release on 30th September 2022.
ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Song Bande: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan get into action mode in the theme track; WATCH