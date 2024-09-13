Hrithik Roshan to replace Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in movie adaptation of Mirzapur? Director Gurmeet Singh says, ‘At this moment...'

Rumors have been rife that Hrithik Roshan is set to replace Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Kaleena Bhaiya for the movie adaptation of Mirzapur. Meanwhile, the director of the show, Gurmeet Singh, has dropped major hints hinting towards the development.

In a recent conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Gurmeet Singh has reacted to the alleged rumors suggesting the Mirzapur series being adapted into a full-fledged film with Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. In his response, the filmmaker mentioned that there hasn’t been any official announcement yet. According to him, the producers and studio are involved in this decision and things will be clearer once the official statement is issued.

"So, at this moment, I can't give you a definite yes or no. As for Hrithik, the same response applies — until the higher authorities say something, I can't reveal anything," he said.

In addition to this, Gurmeet also confirmed that Divyenddu’s Munna Bhaiya and Sharad Shulka will not be returning to the forthcoming seasons under any circumstances. He explained his point by highlighting that their deaths in the show were final and reviving any deceased character would demean the story.

The director further opined that personal loss faced by the audience is significant, and trivializing it would weaken the emotional weight of the other characters. Singh asserted if they would develop the story and characters based on their popularity, then they would not be able to narrate the story. He claimed in that scenario they will have to repeat the story that has already been told without any freshness.

He further explained his point, underlining how the first season focused on a youngster and his journey who was attracted to power. The following season showcased the revenge, and the third season highlighted how power can be used or misused if it is with the youngsters. Thus, he is hopeful of bringing something new with the fourth season so that the audiences remain connected.

On a concluding note, the director shared that the fourth season is yet in the writing stage. He revealed that the upcoming season will showcase if the king will be able to establish his kingdom. The director stated that they’ve left it to Amazon about the decision of the length to carry the story forward.

