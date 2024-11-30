Hrithik Roshan to turn antagonist for going against Ajay Devgn in Om Raut’s next project on unsung warriors? Here’s what we know

After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, reports suggested that Ajay Devgn is teaming up with director Om Raut for another film about unsung warriors. This time, they’re eyeing Hrithik Roshan for the role of the antagonist, promising another thrilling historical epic.

Ajay Devgn and Om Raut may soon reunite for the second installment of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with Hrithik being rumored to play a significant role. While the duo initially planned to focus on the legendary Baji Prabhu, known for his sacrifice at the Battle of Pavan Khind, they hit pause after the release of the Marathi film Pawankhind (2022), which covered the same story.

According to Mid-Day, they now are exploring two possibilities: either recreating the story on a grander scale or shifting focus to another hero from the Maratha kingdom. Talks are still in the early stages, and the Baji Prabhu biopic isn’t entirely off the table.

The report further stated that Ajay believes Hrithik Roshan's immense screen presence and acting skills will make him a formidable rival to his character in their upcoming project. "Ajay feels Hrithik has tremendous screen presence and charisma. Couple that with his acting prowess, and the superstar will be a towering rival to Ajay’s character," the source told the portal.

Additionally, it’s expected that Sharad Kelkar will reprise his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, following his portrayal in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn portrayed the titular hero, earning the National Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist, Udaybhan Singh Rathod. For the sequel, the actor is excited to have Hrithik Roshan join the cast as the primary villain, adding a fresh dynamic to the story.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Singham Again, and he has exciting projects lined up, including Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his return as Kabir in War 2, where he will share the screen with Jr NTR. War 2 follows the massive success of War (2019), marking Hrithik's highly anticipated comeback.

