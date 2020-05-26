Hrithik Roshan trained with Salman Khan before his debut film Kaho Na...Pyaar Hai; Did you know?

When Hrithik Roshan spoke about his training with Salman Khan before his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Here's what he had to say.

made his debut with the 2000 films Kaho Na...Pyaar Hai co-starring Ameesha Patel in the lead role. The movie definitely lead to the actor becoming the heartthrob that he is today and he continues to be loved for his versatile filmography. However, not many know how was Hrithik's journey before the movie and that he had actually trained with once he was finalised for the role of Rohit in the movie.

The actor has completed 20 years in the industry now and two decades is a long time for any actor in the industry. Hrithik spoke about his fitness during an interview back in 2019 and that is when he went on to say how he considers the phase before his debut film a turning point as far as fitness is concerned. He revealed how he diligently trained with Slaman Khan once he was selected. He further added how dance has always been his passion and that is what he used to do back then to stay fit.

Well, it looks like Hrithik sure has a connection that goes way back as far as Salman Khan is concerned and he surely turned out to be an inspiration for him eventually. Meanwhile, Hrithik has had a great 2019 as far as the work is concerned, however, we are yet to have an official announcement about what his next project is going to be. Talks about Krrish 4 keep coming in, however, we don't know any concert details just yet.

Credits :Mid Day

