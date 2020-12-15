Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter as fans show support after Kangana Ranaut's 'sob story' remark; See Reactions

Kangana Ranaut took potshots at Hrithik Roshan and claimed that the actor 'refuses to move on' ever since their break up. See Twitter reactions to Kangana's tweet below.

raked up a social media storm once more on Monday evening as 's FIR against the actress was transferred from the Cyber Cell to Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit). Reacting to the same, Kangana took potshots at the 'War' actor and called it a sob story. While she was at it, Kangana also claimed that Hrithik 'refuses to move on' ever since their break up.

The 'Queen' actress tweeted, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"

Soon after, Kangana began trending on social media and so did Hrithik Roshan. However, all of Tuesday morning, Hrithik continued to trend with fans coming out in support of the actor. While his die-hard fans backed him, Kangana's fans too supported her. One such Twitter user wrote, "How desperate can someone be. LOL. putting Forced relationship onto a successful actor #HrithikRoshan without any iota of evidence. Targeted harassment. Grow up @KanganaTeam."

A section of netizens also shared hilarious memes that will crack you up. Take a look at some of the reactions to the latest Hrithik Roshan - Kangana Ranaut controversy:

Kangana: "kab tak royega ek chote se affair ke liye" *Le #HrithikRoshan on this tweet: pic.twitter.com/OXo1WLyQEu — Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) December 15, 2020

#HrithikRoshan trending again because of 6 years old #KanganaRanaut matter. Le right winger Hrithik fans: pic.twitter.com/WUxo1Jv7pb — (@iPiyushPatidar) December 15, 2020

Huge respect and kudos to #HrithikRoshan for not stooping to her level and fighting the battle in a calm and composed manner. There's a huge difference between justice and revenge, and @iHrithik's case is all for justice. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) December 15, 2020

How desperate can someone be. LOL. putting Forced relationship onto a successful actor #HrithikRoshan without any iota of evidence. Targeted harassment. Grow up @KanganaTeam the seriously disturbed child. https://t.co/vwgFUChIch — Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh (@AliKaashifKhan) December 15, 2020

well @iHrithik why uh want all this again.... Why don't you moved on... This topic is so awkward & weird #HrithikRoshan — nirupa kumar (@nirupakumar1) December 15, 2020

Just imagine the no of tweets this fake jhansi k Rani @KanganaTeam do it on Twitter, no wonder she would’ve bombarded #HrithikRoshan email with spammed mail! — Nishant (@Nishant1404) December 15, 2020

When #HrithikRoshan isn't doing movies he spends time with family.when #KanganaRanaut Isn't doing anything she starts a new controversy pic.twitter.com/OemFvE5mSt — صوفی (@suuffiiiii) December 15, 2020

#HrithikRoshan@iHrithik

I stand with Hrithik Roshan

Whole Nation is with you Sir

You are inspiration for millions

Love you — Divyanshu Priyadarshi (@Mrchoudhary_16) December 15, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

