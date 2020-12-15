  1. Home
Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter as fans show support after Kangana Ranaut's 'sob story' remark; See Reactions

Kangana Ranaut took potshots at Hrithik Roshan and claimed that the actor 'refuses to move on' ever since their break up. See Twitter reactions to Kangana's tweet below.
15264 reads Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter as fans show support after Kangana Ranaut's 'sob story' remark.Hrithik Roshan trends on Twitter as fans show support after Kangana Ranaut's 'sob story' remark; See Reactions.
Kangana Ranaut raked up a social media storm once more on Monday evening as Hrithik Roshan's FIR against the actress was transferred from the Cyber Cell to Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit). Reacting to the same, Kangana took potshots at the 'War' actor and called it a sob story. While she was at it, Kangana also claimed that Hrithik 'refuses to move on' ever since their break up. 

The 'Queen' actress tweeted, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?" 

Soon after, Kangana began trending on social media and so did Hrithik Roshan. However, all of Tuesday morning, Hrithik continued to trend with fans coming out in support of the actor. While his die-hard fans backed him, Kangana's fans too supported her. One such Twitter user wrote, "How desperate can someone be. LOL. putting Forced relationship onto a successful actor #HrithikRoshan without any iota of evidence. Targeted harassment. Grow up @KanganaTeam." 

A section of netizens also shared hilarious memes that will crack you up. Take a look at some of the reactions to the latest Hrithik Roshan - Kangana Ranaut controversy: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan after CIU takes over his case against her: His sob story starts again

