Hrithik Roshan trims his beard & leaves Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Mrunal gushing over his new look

Think about some of the most handsome actors in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without mentioning . The actor, who has been touted as Bollywood’s Greek God, has got the nation drooling over his dapper looks ever since he made his big screen debut with 2000 release Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Needless to say, in his career of two decades, the green eyed actor has got himself a massive fan following. In fact, Hrithik, who is also an avid social media user, also make it a point to treat his fans with beautiful pics of himself.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Hrithik has shared a video of himself flaunting his new look and it as taken the social media by a storm. It’s been a while Hrithik was seen in a bearded look. However, the Super 30 actor decided to trim it and the result is just unmissable. In fact, he even shared the same in a video and it is difficult to take eyes off his new look. He captioned the video as, “And it’s off. Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off.” Soon he was showered with endless comments from his fans all over the world.

Amid this, , Mrunal Thakur and also commented on Hrithik’s post as they couldn’t stop gushing over his new look. Shahid wrote, “Oohhoooo”. On the other hand, Mrunal dropped a heart emoticon. This isn’t all. Preity looked quite elated about Hrithik trimming his beard and wrote, “Finally”.

Take a look at Hrithik’s new look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik was last seen in 2019 release War along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He is expected to be next seen in the much awaited Krrish 4.

