Hrithik Roshan turns photographer for GF Saba Azad; captures her beauty as she decks up in stunning saree: PIC

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are among the most loved celebrity couples, and they never fail to serve major couple goals. Ever since they made their relationship public, there has been no looking back for them. They often share love-filled posts and pictures with each other. Now, looks like Saba Azad decked up in a saree for an occasion, and Hrithik turned photographer for his ladylove.

Hrithik Roshan clicks Saba Aad’s stunning saree pic

On Saturday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous picture of herself draped in a violet saree. She upped the style quotient by pairing it with a red silk blouse and pretty jhumkas. She teamed the ethnic outfit with golden juttis, and tied her hair back neatly in a bun.

Saba Azad looked elegant and oh-so-chic in the picture! In the caption for the post, she credited her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for clicking that picture. We must admit, Hrithik Roshan has great photography skills! Take a look at the picture below.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are never shy of leaving cute comments on each other's posts. In a previous post that Saba shared wearing a long-sleeved floral dress, Hrithik dropped a comment saying "Woah".

In other news, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan were spotted by the paparazzi yesterday, upon their arrival at the Mumbai Airport. The lovebirds shelled out a couple of goals once again as they walked together hand-in-hand.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad also joined the Roshan family for Diwali celebrations. Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share pictures from their celebration, and it featured Saba, his parents Rakesh Roshan-Pinkie Roshan, uncle Rajesh Roshan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, sister Sunaina and her daughter Suranika. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating early last year, and have since made multiple public appearances.

On November 1, as Saba Azad celebrated her birthday, Hrithik penned a romantic note for her that read, “We all look for that place That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!” That’s what it feels like with you. like Home, That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.”

