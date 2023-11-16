Hrithik Roshan turns referee for swimming race between Zayed Khan and his son Zidaan-WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014, yet they share an amicable bond even today. Not just Sussanne, Hrithik is also on good terms with her family members, including her brother and actor Zayed Khan. Recently, Zayed shared a video on his Instagram that shows Hrithik turning referee as Zayed and his son Zidaan competed in a swimming race.

Hrithik Roshan announces the winner of the swimming race between Zayed Khan and Zidaan

On Wednesday, Zayed Khan took to his Instagram account to share a video from his weekend holiday with his sons Zidaan and Aariz. Looks like Hrithik Roshan also joined them for the holiday. The video shows Zayed and Zidaan competing in a swimming race, while Hrithik Roshan closely observes and then announces who won the race.

Hrithik is seen standing next to the pool in a white t-shirt and a yellow baseball cap. As Zayed and Zidaan finished the race by a close margin, the Fighter actor announced that Zayed won the race. “Oh my God! Okay, dad won by a millimeter,” said Hrithik.

In the video, Zayed’s son Aariz is also seen doing commentary. In his caption, Zayed Khan wrote, “EPIC!! Race between my Son Zidaan and myself. Still don’t know who won. Aariz was the commentator and my brother Hrithik the judge . Hope to have more healthy competitions like these . Proud of you Zizu, cause your Dad is a quite the swimmer himself . #family #racing #holidays #fathersonbond @zidaan.z.khan @hrithikroshan . Thanks brother for a lovely weekend.”

Zayed Khan is married to Malaika Parekh, and they have two sons Zidaan and Aariz. Meanwhile, years after their separation, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have also found their respective partners. While Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad, Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. In the film, he will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and it will be released on January 25, 2024. Meanwhile, Hrithik also has War 2 with Jr NTR in the pipeline.

