Hrithik Roshan turns into suave Mr sunshine in a stunning close up shot and leaves fans swooning; See PHOTO

Actor is known to be among the handsome stars in Bollywood who has managed to impress his fans with his acting as well as his dance performances. The handsome star has been spending time at home with his sons and former partner Sussanne Khan amid the ongoing pandemic and keeping his fans updated with his shenanigans at home. Amid this, Hrithik shared a photo on social media today and gave us a sneak peek of his handsome looks all over again.

On Friday, Hrithik stepped into the weekend with a stunning sunkissed photo. In the picture, the War star was seen staring at the sun as the rays fell on his face. The actor was seen clad in a white shirt with a black coat. The actor seemed to be in a pensive mood as he gazed at the sun and the photo was clicked at the perfect moment. While the background seemed to be blurred, Hrithik looked absolutely handsome in his serious look.

The actor did not caption the photo. However, as soon Hrithik shared the same, comments started pouring in and fans were completely in awe of his looks. Infact, celebs like Bhumi Pednekar and Sophie Choudry also left fire emoticons on his photo and were left spellbound by the handsome superstar's sunkissed photo.

Meanwhile, recently, on the occasion of his father Rakesh Roshan's birthday, Hrithik shared a photo of his family and kids celebrating the same. The actor made a special post for the cake that was made in the shape of the letter 'R.' On the work front, Hrithik was last seen as Kabir in War with Tiger Shroff. His film managed to break the box office and turned out to be a blockbuster. The actor has not yet announced his next film.

