  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan turns into suave Mr sunshine in a stunning close up shot and leaves fans swooning; See PHOTO

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a handsome sun-kissed photo of himself. The War star left the internet in awe of his close up click in a black suit.
20681 reads Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan in a handsome photoHrithik Roshan turns into suave Mr sunshine in a stunning close up shot and leaves fans swooning; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Hrithik Roshan is known to be among the handsome stars in Bollywood who has managed to impress his fans with his acting as well as his dance performances. The handsome star has been spending time at home with his sons and former partner Sussanne Khan amid the ongoing pandemic and keeping his fans updated with his shenanigans at home. Amid this, Hrithik shared a photo on social media today and gave us a sneak peek of his handsome looks all over again. 

On Friday, Hrithik stepped into the weekend with a stunning sunkissed photo. In the picture, the War star was seen staring at the sun as the rays fell on his face. The actor was seen clad in a white shirt with a black coat. The actor seemed to be in a pensive mood as he gazed at the sun and the photo was clicked at the perfect moment. While the background seemed to be blurred, Hrithik looked absolutely handsome in his serious look. 

The actor did not caption the photo. However, as soon Hrithik shared the same, comments started pouring in and fans were completely in awe of his looks. Infact, celebs like Bhumi Pednekar and Sophie Choudry also left fire emoticons on his photo and were left spellbound by the handsome superstar's sunkissed photo. 

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

Meanwhile, recently, on the occasion of his father Rakesh Roshan's birthday, Hrithik shared a photo of his family and kids celebrating the same. The actor made a special post for the cake that was made in the shape of the letter 'R.' On the work front, Hrithik was last seen as Kabir in War with Tiger Shroff. His film managed to break the box office and turned out to be a blockbuster. The actor has not yet announced his next film. 

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan has thoughts on ex wife Sussanne Khan's latest post which talks about 'never looking back'

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement