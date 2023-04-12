Hrithik Roshan undergoes simulation training to play a Fighter jet pilot in Siddharth Anand's film

A good actor always goes the extra mile to give his best shot in getting into the skin of a character and this is what makes all the difference on the screen. Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan who has delivered several action-packed entertainers is an example. The actor is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan undergoes simulation training for Fighter

The actor has undergone simulation training to play the character of a fighter jet pilot. As per reports, the actor began his training in November at Tezpur Airbase as the first schedule of Fighter was shot in Assam. Even after wrapping the Assam schedule, the actor continues to practice. Earlier, he shared his experience of shooting Fighte where he said, “We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself.”

A source close to the project said, “Hrithik chose to practise on a simulator and learn the buttons and the automated process to be able to confidently present himself onscreen. While visiting the air base and the Air force training academy, he also spent time with the pilots and cadets to observe their demeanor and understand the way that they function. Hrithik possesses a curious mind and took notes from the conversations he had with these officials.”

The source also added, “He is an actor who goes through lengths to deliver his best for his films. Fighter also has glimpses of Hrithik's character boxing and even for that one scene, he trained for days to get his posture right. Such is his dedication to acting, he truly enjoys being an actor and that's evident to all of us on sets.”

Hrithik’s preparation for Jodhaa Akbar and Vikram Vedha

This is not the first time that the actor has undergone special preparation for playing a character on screen. Earlier, for Jodhaa Akbar, he learned sword fighting and horse riding, then for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he became a certified scuba diver, and weapons training workshops to play a gangster in Vikram Vedha. There are many other instances from his hit films.

