Hrithik Roshan wants fans to say 'Bollywood Bicep Ki Jai' as he flaunts his muscles in a pic

Superstar has kicked off his Monday with the right kind of motivation and well, with his latest photo, he has shelled out inspiration for fans as well. The Fighter star, who is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, took to his social media handle to give all a glimpse of his toned biceps as well as his muscular physique. Hrithik has recently been in the headlines for his upcoming films Vikram Vedha remake and Fighter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a monochrome photo while sweating it out at the gym. In the photo, he can be seen clad in a vest as he posed in front of the mirror and clicked a photo. In the photo, we can see the WAR actor flaunting his biceps. While Hrithik flexed one of his biceps and posed, he left everyone gawking at his ripped physique. However, it was his hilarious caption that deserves your attention. Sharing the photo, Hrithik wrote, "Bolo bollywood bicep ki jai."

Take a look:

As soon as Hrithik shared the photo, celebs began reacting to it. Tiger Shroff was among the stars who dropped a comment on it. He could not take his eyes off Hrithik's biceps and dropped a heart eyes emoticon with fire emoji. Apart from Tiger, Masaba Gupta also left a comment on Hrithik's post.

On the work front, Hrithik is all set to work with in Fighter. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and will mark the first collab between Hrithik and Deepika. Besides this, Hrithik is also a part of the Vikram Vedha remake with .

