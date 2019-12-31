Hrithik Roshan on War co star Tiger Shroff: I was absolutely amazed every time he faced the camera

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of Super 30 and War

and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in Sidharth Anand’s War and post the release of the film, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are being touted as one of the best jodis of Bollywood. From their on-screen camaraderie, dancing to acting, fans have showered immense love on the two actors and during a recent interview, when Hrithik was quizzed about Tiger Shroff, the Krrish actor was all praises as he said that he was absolutely amazed to see Tiger in War.

Time and again, Tiger Shroff has expressed that he totally idolizes Hrithik Roshan and for him to share screen space with Hrithik was a dream come true. Thereafter, Hrithik went on to say that seeing Tiger facing the camera inspired him to do even better. “I don’t know how impressed I was. I was absolutely amazed. I was so happy every time he was facing the camera, and I was trying to give as much of myself as I can to him because he was really eager to do his best,” shared Hrithik. Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan said that he gets ignited if he is around people who are wanting to give their best and for him, Tiger is one of the best. “I love working with people who are constantly working to be a little better. Tiger is one of the best in that. He really really tries and he has done so well in the film. I am so proud of him,” shared Hrithik.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of Super 30 and War and as of now, he hasn’t officially announced his next film. As for Tiger Shroff, he will be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite .

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Read More