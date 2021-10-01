Hrithik Roshan to wear the superhero cape with ‘Krrish 4’ after finishing ‘Vikram Vedha’ & ‘Fighter’: Report

is one of the biggest and busiest superstars working in Hindi cinema currently. The actor was last seen up on the silver screen in the 2019 blockbuster ‘War’ alongside Tiger Shroff. The spy thriller was directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously helmed mega venture ‘Bang Bang’ with Hrithik. The action star will be collaborating with Siddharth yet again with ‘Fighter’. Deepika will be starring with Hrithik for the first time in the mega aerial action thriller. Siddharth is currently busy with the mega venture ‘Pathan’ which stars in the lead role alongside and John Abraham.

According to a report in ETimes, Hrithik Roshan has opted out of ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake. Reportedly, Hrithik will start filming for his mega superhero venture ‘Krrish 4’ to be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan after he finishes shooting for the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ and Fighter. A source revealed to ETimes and said, “Rakesh Roshan’s film ‘Krrish 4’ will go on the floors only after Hrithik Roshan completes these two films. That will give Rakesh Roshan time to prepare and his team will be all ready to go on the floors.”

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan had spoken about sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. He said, “We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker, and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks.”

