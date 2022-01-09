Hrithik Roshan welcomes adorable new member in the family ahead of his birthday; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan has been the heartthrob of millions of people for decades now. The actor has not only impressed the audience with his spectacular and memorable roles on the big screen, but he has also made fans swoon over him for his Greek-God-like looks. The actor is also quite active on social media where he regularly posts drool-worthy pictures of himself, thus giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Now, ahead of his birthday tomorrow, Hrithik has welcomed a new member into his family, and has even shared a little sneak-peek of the same with netizens. It’s the most adorable sight you will see on the internet tonight!

Hrithik Roshan has welcomed an adorable puppy, Mowgli, into his family ahead of the actor’s 48th birthday tomorrow, on the 10th of January, 2022. Hrithik took to his official Instagram handle and shared a reel showcasing a few cute moments with his furry friend, where Mowgli can be seen prancing and playing around happily. Sharing this video, Hrithik wrote a cute caption from the point of view of his new pet.

It read, “Hello world - its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me :) #adopted #indiepup #indianindies #dogsofinstagram #arenticute”.

Click HERE to watch the video.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next feature in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

