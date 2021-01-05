Hrithik Roshan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; Fans root for the actors to collaborate for a film

Deepika Padukone turned a year older on Tuesday and numerous celebs wished her on the special occasion. Among them is Hrithik Roshan who shared a tweet on his handle.

has turned a year older on Tuesday and everyone has been showering wishes on her since morning. Now, the latest that we know is that the actress and her husband have organized a dinner party on the special occasion that has been attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Many celebs like , , Ananya Panday, , Ishaan Khatter, and others have graced the same. In the meantime, someone special has sent her birthday wishes.

Yes, we are talking about here. Though both the actors have never collaborated together for a movie, they share a great camaraderie in real life. Now, the Super 30 star has penned a special note for Deepika on Twitter that reads, “Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always.” As soon has he shared this tweet, fans began rooting for both the actors to collaborate for a film.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s as well as the fans’ tweets below:

Happy Birthday my dear deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always — Hrithik Roshan (iHrithik) January 5, 2021

DO A FILM WITH HER PLS — (safarnamaaa) January 5, 2021

When deepikapadukone and ihrithik - the two people with the most dreamiest eyes in bollywood will work in a film together, it will definitely be a dream come true for all of us! — Gorgeous Girl (GorgeousGirl203) January 5, 2021

We all fans are dying to see deepikapadukone and iHrithik together onscreen — Dhvij Patel (ImDhvij) January 5, 2021

Wow what a wonderful wish my crush hero iHrithik & Happy Birthday Talented Beautiful deepikapadukone i wish see them together in one movie one day soon — Tasnim (AngelTasnim6) January 5, 2021

Everyone wants to see you two as a leading pair — Ankit Arora (iamankit22) January 5, 2021

I wish we get to see iHrithik and deepikapadukone in a movie soon... — Nikita (NikitaShrivas) January 5, 2021

As one can see, many of the netizens have wished for Hrithik and Deepika Padukone to come together for a film. Well, only time will tell if that will ever come true. Earlier, there were rumours that both of them will feature in the modern adaptation of Mahabharata but they turned out to be a hoax. As for Hrithik Roshan, the actor recently announced his return to the sets. As for Deepika, she completed shooting for Shakun Batra’s next sometime ago.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone cannot stop blushing as Hrithik Roshan feeds her chocolate cake; WATCH VIDEO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Twitter

Share your comment ×