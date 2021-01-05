  1. Home
Hrithik Roshan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; Fans root for the actors to collaborate for a film

Deepika Padukone turned a year older on Tuesday and numerous celebs wished her on the special occasion. Among them is Hrithik Roshan who shared a tweet on his handle.
Deepika Padukone has turned a year older on Tuesday and everyone has been showering wishes on her since morning. Now, the latest that we know is that the actress and her husband Ranveer Singh have organized a dinner party on the special occasion that has been attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Many celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, and others have graced the same. In the meantime, someone special has sent her birthday wishes.

Yes, we are talking about Hrithik Roshan here. Though both the actors have never collaborated together for a movie, they share a great camaraderie in real life. Now, the Super 30 star has penned a special note for Deepika on Twitter that reads, “Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always.” As soon has he shared this tweet, fans began rooting for both the actors to collaborate for a film.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s as well as the fans’ tweets below:

As one can see, many of the netizens have wished for Hrithik and Deepika Padukone to come together for a film. Well, only time will tell if that will ever come true. Earlier, there were rumours that both of them will feature in the modern adaptation of Mahabharata but they turned out to be a hoax. As for Hrithik Roshan, the actor recently announced his return to the sets. As for Deepika, she completed shooting for Shakun Batra’s next sometime ago. 

