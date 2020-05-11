Hrithik Roshan wishes mom Pinkie Roshan on Mother's Day and calls her his 'lullaby'; Watch Video

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Hrithik Roshan shares an adorable video of his mom Pinkie Roshan as he wishes her on the special day.

Due to the current situation going on in the world, celebrations and festivals have taken a backseat but this hasn't stopped everyone to showers wishes for one another on social media. And yesterday on the occasion of Mother's Day, social media was flooded with wishes and posts as everyone shared adorable pictures, videos and messages for their mommies on social media. For the uninitiated, Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

And on this special day, has shared an adorable video on wishing his mom Pinkie Roshan a Happy Mother's Day. In the video, shared we can see some beautiful moments of Pinkie Roshan with Hrithik, her grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, their family outings, and much more. There are also pictures of her working out with Hrithik and having a gala time with her family. Sharing the adorable video, the War actor wrote, "She is my lullaby. . Happy Mother’s Day mama. Happy #mothersday to all the mama’s in the world."

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan is making the most of his quarantine by spending time with his kids- Hridhaan and Hrehaan and also learning the piano. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, has also moved in with him at his house to co-parent their sons. Last month, this Super 30 actor posted a video on social media wherein he was seen playing the piano while Sussanne Khan and kids sang a song to wish Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on the occasion of their anniversary.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

On the work front, Hrithik had a fine 2019 with not just one but two hits in the form of Super 30 and War. Both the films were diverse in nature and in fact, they were received with all the love from the audiences across the industry.

Credits :Instagram

