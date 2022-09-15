Hrithik Roshan wishes niece Suranika on her birthday; Check out GF Saba Azad’s cute nickname for her

Hrithik Roshan has wished his niece Suranika on her birthday. Hrithik likes to keep an active presence on social media. Every now and then, he treats his fans and followers to glimpses of his professional and personal lives through pictures and videos. Netizens swoon over these posts and keep on coming back for more. A few hours back, the Vikram Vedha actor took to the ‘gram yet again and shared a slew of throwback photos as he wished his niece on her special day. His ladylove and actor Saba Azad joined in as she addressed her with an adorable nickname. Read on to find out. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad send birthday love to his niece Suranika

A couple of hours back, Hrithik took to Instagram and posted several unseen throwback photos with Suranika and other family members. Sharing the photos, he penned a sweet birthday wish for her too that read, “Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world if you were not and we met as strangers, I’d definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful suranika (red heart emoji) Love you ! @suranika.” His ladylove Saba Azad took to the comments and wished her too, as she addressed her with an adorable nickname ‘lill Suru bean’. Her comment read, “Dawwwwww look at you lill Suru bean cutest birthday baby ever (heart eye emojis)” Take a look:

A few hours ago, Saba had also wished her on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of the birthday girl, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday to this beautiful beautiful heart!! So miffed I am not with you today Suru bean!! Also we need to take a break from chatting and take photos next time we’re together pls – live forever my beauty (red heart emojis) @suranika”. Take a look: